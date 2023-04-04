Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 April 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 07:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.50
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 77.
00
UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00
EURO 311.00 314.00
UK POUND 355.00 358.50
AUD $ 192.00 194.00
CAD $ 212.00 214.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50