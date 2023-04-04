Close
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 04 April 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 287.00 287.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 287.00 290.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 77.

00

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 79.00

EURO 311.00 314.00

UK POUND 355.00 358.50

AUD $ 192.00 194.00

CAD $ 212.00 214.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 44.00 46.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

