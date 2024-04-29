Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 April 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Monday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

15 278.25

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 294.85 297.75

GBP 344.85 348.25

JPY 1.74 1.78

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 200.50 203.50

AUD 178.50 181.50

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Bank Market

Recent Stories

07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur

7 seconds ago
 Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to ta ..

Dr Mumtaz calls for strengthening NDMA, PDMA to tackle climate changes issues

9 seconds ago
 Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Ba ..

Anti-polio campaign kicks off in 30 district of Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity i ..

China strongly condemns perpetrators of atrocity in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Top Pak athletes to feature in 8th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship

2 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated in RWP

2 minutes ago
Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

Police launch 24/7 drive-through facility: SSP

2 minutes ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent

17 minutes ago
 3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

3rd polio drive of 2024 starts

14 minutes ago
 Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a yea ..

Scotland's first minister Yousaf quits after a year

14 minutes ago
 ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities ..

ADF presents aquaculture investment opportunities at Barcelona Seafood Expo

14 minutes ago
 Two bootleggers held with imported wine

Two bootleggers held with imported wine

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business