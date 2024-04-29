Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 29 April 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of
foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Monday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.
15 278.25
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 294.85 297.75
GBP 344.85 348.25
JPY 1.74 1.78
AED75.00 75.75
SAR73.30 74.03
CAD 200.50 203.50
AUD 178.50 181.50
APP/msq
