Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.

15 278.25

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 294.85 297.75

GBP 344.85 348.25

JPY 1.74 1.78

AED75.00 75.75

SAR73.30 74.03

CAD 200.50 203.50

AUD 178.50 181.50

APP/msq