Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Tuesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.05 278.

15

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 297.00 299.95

GBP 345.70 349.10

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED75.15 75.90

SAR73.50 74.23

CAD 200.50 203.50

AUD 180.25 183.25

APP/MSQ