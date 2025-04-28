Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 28 April 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.35280.85

EURO EUR319.60219.03

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9594 1.9559

BRITISH POUND GBP374.13 373.46

SWISS FRANCCHF339.76 339.16

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD202.81 202.45

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD179.73 179.42

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.21 29.16

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 26.93 26.88

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.82 42.74

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.61 167.

31

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 213.99 213.61

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.27 36.20

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1953 0.1950

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.73 38.66

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 64.37 64.26

THAI BAHT*THB 8.36 8.34

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.13 76.99

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.02 74.89

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.73 77.59

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.33 916.70

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.9401

GBP 373.7258

EUR 373.3694

JPY 1.9583

SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-04-2025

APP/as/

