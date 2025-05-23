Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 23 May 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 07:56 PM
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.86 280.82
GBP 381.70 377.20
EUR 321.12 317.36
JPY 1.9786 1.9554
SAR 75.70 74.77
AED 77.29 76.
90
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3247
LIBOR 3M 4.3298
LIBOR 6M 4.2732
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.65279.35276.58274.24271.64 268.97266.55
EUR317.75316.64 314.15312.13 309.85 307.39 305.26
GBP377.37375.65 371.96368.89365.45361.91 358.69
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Islamabad at “International Jazz Festival” at Silk Road Culture Center
Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their courageous response to recent In ..
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP
WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan,Burkina Faso Pledge to boost bilateral trade,economic ties57 minutes ago
-
Construction work on Mohmand Dam to complete in 2027-28: Mueen Wattoo1 hour ago
-
Minister reassured timely policy support for tobacco sector stability, exports1 hour ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting of ‘Cement Clinker Export Task Force’2 hours ago
-
LCCI anticipates govt backing for its budget proposals2 hours ago
-
SECP grants regulatory relaxation to NBMFCs for Participation in ‘ACAG’2 hours ago
-
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs 104b; refers major development schemes to ECNEC2 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon, PVMA representatives discuss confronted challenges in cooking oil, ghee sector2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.3,500 to Rs.351,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices decrease by 0.29pc4 hours ago
-
Rs 44b penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing5 hours ago
-
Edible oil including soyabean, palm oil grew 24.78% and 139.82%7 hours ago