Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 282.

00 282.10

USD 283.80 284.30

EURO 329.35 330.80

GBP 382.25 383.80

JPY 1.91 1.96

AED77.25 77.40

SAR75.55 75.70

