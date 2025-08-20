Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 August 2025
The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 282.
00 282.10
USD 283.80 284.30
EURO 329.35 330.80
GBP 382.25 383.80
JPY 1.91 1.96
AED77.25 77.40
SAR75.55 75.70
