Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 02, 2024

USD 277.

9667

GBP 350.4048

EUR 299.8983

JPY 1.8359

