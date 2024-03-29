Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 29, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 02, 2024
USD 277.
9667
GBP 350.4048
EUR 299.8983
JPY 1.8359
