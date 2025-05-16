Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 16, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 20, 2025
USD 281.
5786
GBP 373.5985
EUR 315.2836
JPY 1.9299
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates3 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 202538 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 20251 hour ago
-
Petrol price unchanged, diesel decrease by Rs.2 per liter8 hours ago
-
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency11 hours ago
-
LCCI, Bangladesh HC vow to strengthen bilateral trade & economic ties11 hours ago
-
WAPDA Chairman reviews construction on Dasu Hydropower Project11 hours ago
-
Pakistan Crypto Council CEO meets US envoy to advance youth collaboration on Blockchain, AI11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.61 billion11 hours ago
-
Govt's tariff rationalization policy to make economy efficient, achieve productivity, competitivenes ..14 hours ago
-
Mango bagging technique can help enhance exports15 hours ago
-
FESCO completes various projects with Rs. 451.261m during April15 hours ago