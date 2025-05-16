KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 16, 2025, FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 20, 2025

USD 281.

5786

GBP 373.5985

EUR 315.2836

JPY 1.9299

APP/as/