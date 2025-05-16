Petrol Price Unchanged, Diesel Decrease By Rs.2 Per Liter
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 01:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The government on Thursday announced that the price of petrol remain unchanged at Rs.252.63 per liter and the price of diesel reduced by Rs.2 per liter to Rs 254.64, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.
"The government has decided the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting 16 May, based on the recommendation of The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)
and relevant ministries," it added.
The prices of high speed diesel decreased by Rs.2 per liter from Rs 256.64 to Rs 254.64.
