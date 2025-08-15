Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 15, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 19, 2025
USD 282.1956
GBP 382.2057
EUR 330.3946
JPY 1.9129
APP/as
