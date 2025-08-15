KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 15, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 19, 2025

USD 282.1956

GBP 382.2057

EUR 330.3946

JPY 1.9129

