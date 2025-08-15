Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 15, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 19, 2025

USD 282.1956

GBP 382.2057

EUR 330.3946

JPY 1.9129

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

8 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

10 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

10 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

10 hours ago
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

11 hours ago
 Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free ..

Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service

11 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

11 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns stateme ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..

11 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business