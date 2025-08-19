Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 19, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 21, 2025
USD 281.
9859
GBP 381.7807
EUR 329.2185
JPY 1.9124
APP/MSQ
