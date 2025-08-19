Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 19, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 21, 2025

USD 281.

9859

GBP 381.7807

EUR 329.2185

JPY 1.9124

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE an inspiring model in improving government per ..

UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union

11 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly district ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..

11 hours ago
 Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir K ..

Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot

11 hours ago
 NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off ..

NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes

11 hours ago
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers fo ..

NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation

11 hours ago
 Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment c ..

Two suspects held for sexual assault, harassment cases in Lahore

11 hours ago
 King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Gr ..

King of Jordan rejects Israeli statements on ‘Greater Israel’ vision

12 hours ago
 Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ce ..

Hamas accepts Egyptian-Qatari proposal for Gaza ceasefire

12 hours ago
 Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son fro ..

Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves

12 hours ago
 PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

PML-N nominates Rana Sanaullah for Senate seat

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business