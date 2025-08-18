PDWP Approves Development Schemes Worth Rs. 15.765b
Published August 18, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 20th meeting of current fiscal year, here Monday, approved development schemes in the Wildlife and Roads sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 15,765.207 million.
Presided over by Planning & Development Board Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following schemes:
Strengthening and Capacity Building of the Wildlife Department for Conservation of Wildlife in Punjab (Revised) at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,631.564 million; Revamping and Experience Development of Bahawalpur Zoo at Rs. 3,479.820 million; Construction of Additional Ring Road from Bahawalpur Railway Station to Bino Hospital via Bindra Pully, Dewan Pully, Sadar Pully, and Kali Pully, District Bahawalpur, at Rs. 1,628.492 million; Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Sahiwal to Pakpattan (Length = 40 km), Districts Sahiwal/Pakpattan, at Rs.
4,518.906 million; Rehabilitation of Sammundri–Sahiwal Road (Length = 50.90 km, Revised) at Rs. 2,456.425 million; and the Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift and Cable car from Lakot to Pindi Point, Murree, at Rs. 50 million.
Addressing the meeting, P&D Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf emphasized that the approved schemes will significantly improve road connectivity and infrastructure in Punjab, while also strengthening wildlife conservation and promoting eco-tourism. He added that these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to sustainable development, improved mobility, and the preservation of natural heritage.
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.
