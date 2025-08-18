PDWP approves development schemes worth Rs. 15.765b

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 20th meeting of current fiscal year, here Monday, approved development schemes in the Wildlife and Roads sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 15,765.207 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 20th meeting of current fiscal year, here Monday, approved development schemes in the Wildlife and Roads sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs. 15,765.207 million.

Presided over by Planning & Development Board Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following schemes:

Strengthening and Capacity Building of the Wildlife Department for Conservation of Wildlife in Punjab (Revised) at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,631.564 million; Revamping and Experience Development of Bahawalpur Zoo at Rs. 3,479.820 million; Construction of Additional Ring Road from Bahawalpur Railway Station to Bino Hospital via Bindra Pully, Dewan Pully, Sadar Pully, and Kali Pully, District Bahawalpur, at Rs. 1,628.492 million; Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Sahiwal to Pakpattan (Length = 40 km), Districts Sahiwal/Pakpattan, at Rs.

4,518.906 million; Rehabilitation of Sammundri–Sahiwal Road (Length = 50.90 km, Revised) at Rs. 2,456.425 million; and the Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift and Cable car from Lakot to Pindi Point, Murree, at Rs. 50 million.

Addressing the meeting, P&D Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf emphasized that the approved schemes will significantly improve road connectivity and infrastructure in Punjab, while also strengthening wildlife conservation and promoting eco-tourism. He added that these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to sustainable development, improved mobility, and the preservation of natural heritage.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and other senior officers.