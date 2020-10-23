France economy may contract in fourth quarter: minister

France's economy could shrink again in the final three months of this year as a result of the curfews imposed by the government across large swathes of the country in order to rein in a second wave of the coronavirus, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Friday

"In the fourth quarter, we risk seeing a negative growth rate," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio. "But in the same way, I can say that the French economy will see a strong rebound in 2021" and that growth will return to 2019 levels in 2022, the minister said.

