France Economy May Contract In Fourth Quarter: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:02 PM

France economy may contract in fourth quarter: minister

France's economy could shrink again in the final three months of this year as a result of the curfews imposed by the government across large swathes of the country in order to rein in a second wave of the coronavirus, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :France's economy could shrink again in the final three months of this year as a result of the curfews imposed by the government across large swathes of the country in order to rein in a second wave of the coronavirus, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Friday.

"In the fourth quarter, we risk seeing a negative growth rate," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio. "But in the same way, I can say that the French economy will see a strong rebound in 2021" and that growth will return to 2019 levels in 2022, the minister said.

