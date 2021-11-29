Gazprom Sees Q4 Price of Gas Exports to Non-CIS at $550 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Gazprom estimates the price of gas for export to non-CIS countries in the fourth quarter at $550 per thousand cubic meters, Andrey Zotov, deputy head of a Gazprom Export department, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Gazprom estimates the price of gas for export to non-CIS countries in the fourth quarter at $550 per thousand cubic meters, Andrey Zotov, deputy head of a Gazprom Export department, said.

"As for the fourth quarter, it is clear that the market conditions and forward curves show that the price of the 4th quarter will be the maximum price.

And according to the calculations that we did on October 25, the weighted average price is at the level of $550 (per thousand cubic meters)," Zotov said during a conference call.