GCT Directed To Utilize Equipment, Labs For Productive Purposes

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Crafts and Technical education Abdul Karim Tordhir has directed the authorities of Government College of Technology (GCT) Peshawar to utilize the modern training equipment installed in the college labs from a productive point of view and financial stability of the institution.

He issued these directives during his surprise visit to the Government College of Technology, Kohat Road here on Wednesday. Principal of the college, Syed Qasim Shah, and other staff were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the management of the college, the Special Assistant directed them to find possible means of revenue generation to increase the financial resources of the institute and said that the institution should find possible means to increase its financial resources and self-reliance.

He said that the institution should also think about the utilization of its resources on a commercial basis along with its training activities and present feasible proposals in this regard.

He has directed the college management and staff to perform their duties responsibly.

The Special Assistant also inspected the training laboratories of the departments and received a briefing about the features, and working of the modern equipment and machines and the training activities of these equipment for various technologies.

During the visit, the Special Assistant also checked the attendance register of the staff and obtained information regarding the teaching and other staff of the college.

He said that the advanced training equipment and machinery of the institute should be fully utilized for practical training and students should not be dependent on merely theory and degree only, rather the graduates of the institute should be formally skilled and expert.

The Special Assistant asked the management of the college to use its equipment and mechanical assets for the self-sufficiency of the institution so that financial benefits also reach the college through them and in this regard, he directed to submit feasible recommendations to him.

