UrduPoint.com

German Business Hopeful Ahead Of Putin-Scholz Talks - AHK Russland

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 14, 2022 | 05:23 PM

German Business Hopeful Ahead of Putin-Scholz Talks - AHK Russland

German business in Russia is pinning hopes on the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK Russland) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) German business in Russia is pinning hopes on the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce (AHK Russland) said Monday.

Olaf Scholz will travel to Moscow on Tuesday, a day after visiting Kiev, in a bid to de-escalate tensions between the West and Russia over its alleged plans to invade Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied the claim.

"German companies in Russia place a lot of hopes on the meeting of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Putin in Moscow," AHK Russland President Rainer Seele said in a statement.

He criticized calls in Germany to break off economic ties with Russia over its perceived aggression against Ukraine, arguing this would only escalate tensions.

"Even in the dark times of the Cold War, German business continued acting as a bridge between Germany and the Soviet Union," he said.

Seele said Germany should expand the business outreach in Russia by forging close bonds between cities and organizing cultural events and youth exchanges.

Some 3,600 companies with German capital are active in Russia, according to AHK Russland, an umbrella organization representing the interests of some 1,000 firms. Germans have invested some 7.6 billion Euros ($8.6 billion) in Russia over the past five years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin Kiev Chamber Commerce Billion

Recent Stories

1.2 million people benefit from ERC’s winter aid ..

1.2 million people benefit from ERC’s winter aid campaign

3 minutes ago
 Success comes with a struggle and intense dedicati ..

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedication, Muhammad Ismail

25 minutes ago
 Senate refers six bills to committees

Senate refers six bills to committees

9 minutes ago
 6 drug-peddlers held in sargodha

6 drug-peddlers held in sargodha

9 minutes ago
 Italian FA chief asks for Serie A reprieve before ..

Italian FA chief asks for Serie A reprieve before World Cup play-offs

9 minutes ago
 LG polls proves PTI largest party in KP: Atif Khan ..

LG polls proves PTI largest party in KP: Atif Khan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>