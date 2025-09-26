Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 26, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE
25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 30, 2025
USD 281.
3622
GBP 378.0663
EUR 330.1785
JPY 1.8906
APP/as/
