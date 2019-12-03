UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Gains Rs 50 To Rs 85,100 Per Tola 03 Dec 2019

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:43 PM

Gold price gains Rs 50 to Rs 85,100 per tola 03 Dec 2019

The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 50 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 85,100 per tola, as compared to Rs 85, 050 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 50 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 85,100 per tola, as compared to Rs 85, 050 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 43 and was traded at Rs 72,960 against last closing of Rs 72,917.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 12 andwas traded at $ 1470 against closing of $ 1458 on last trading day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Tako ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief, Shanghai Mayor Hol ..

3 minutes ago

US Consul General, Pervaiz Elahi discuss promotin ..

3 minutes ago

Death Toll From Explosion in Ceramics Plant in Sud ..

3 minutes ago

Norway's Ambassador Stresses Importance of Neighbo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.