Gold price gains Rs 50 to Rs 85,100 per tola 03 Dec 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs 50 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 85,100 per tola, as compared to Rs 85, 050 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 43 and was traded at Rs 72,960 against last closing of Rs 72,917.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $ 12 andwas traded at $ 1470 against closing of $ 1458 on last trading day.