Gold Prices Declines Rs1650 To Rs111,600 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:52 PM

Gold prices declines Rs1650 to Rs111,600 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1650 on Thursday and was trade at Rs111,6000 against its sale at Rs113,250 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1650 on Thursday and was trade at Rs111,6000 against its sale at Rs113,250 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs1414 and was trade at Rs95,680 against Rs97,094, while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs87,706, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola Silver decreased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1170 against its sale at Rs1200 against whereas prices of ten gram silver declined by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1003.08.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $22 and was traded at $1872 against $1894, the association reported.

