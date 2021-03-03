Gold prices decrease by Rs1100 to Rs106,100

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1100 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs106,100 against sale at Rs107,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs943 and was traded at Rs90,964 against Rs91,907 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs83,383 from Rs84,248.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was sold at Rs1360 against its sale at Rs1380 while that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs17.12 and was traded at Rs1166 against Rs1183.12.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $7 and was sold at $1723 against its sale at $1730, the association added.