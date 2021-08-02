Gold prices increase by Rs 600 to Rs 110,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 110,600 on Monday against its sale at Rs110,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 515 and was sold at Rs 94,822 against its sale at Rs 94,307 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold increase to Rs 86,920 from Rs 86,448.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market declined by $4 and was traded at $1810 against its sale at $1814, it reported.