Gold Prices Remain Unchanged At Rs.350,900 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs.350,900 on Saturday, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 Karat gold also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs 300,840 and Rs.

275,780, respectively.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also traded at existing rates of Rs. 3,417 and Rs.2,929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $3,325 whereas that of silver also remained constant at $32.35, the Association reported.

