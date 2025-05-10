Humiliating Defeat Awaits Modi: ICCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has strongly condemned India’s failed act of aggression, stating that both the Indian military and civil leadership have been forced to lick the dust as Prime Minister Modi’s ill-conceived move against Pakistan backfired on all fronts.
In a joint statement issued on Saturday, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry hailed the Pakistan Armed Forces for their precise and powerful response.
“Our brave defenders of the motherland struck multiple high-value targets inside India, inflicting significant damage and sending a clear message that Pakistan will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty,” they added.
The ICCI leadership affirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully vigilant and prepared, warning that any Indian counterattack will result in the targeting of India’s economic assets. “India is cautioned in the strongest terms that any further provocation will face severe consequences,” they emphasized.
Urging India to avoid dragging the region into catastrophic conflict, the ICCI leaders reiterated that the entire Pakistani nation, including its resilient business community, stands united behind the armed forces. “We are ready to offer any sacrifice for the defense of our beloved country,” they concluded.
Recent Stories
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
More Stories From Business
-
Humiliating defeat awaits Modi: ICCI1 minute ago
-
Pakistan successfully completed IMF review for $1bln tranche, board approved $1.4 bln for RSF3 hours ago
-
Pakistan successfully completed IMF review for $1bln tranche, board approved $1.3 bln for RSF4 hours ago
-
Pakistan successfully completed IMF review for $1bln tranche, board approved $1.3 bln for RSF6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 20257 hours ago
-
FBR intensifies litigation management: IHC rules in favour of revenue worth of Rs36.14 bln17 hours ago
-
KATI, BBSHRRDB agree on collaborative workforce development19 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Finance meets19 hours ago
-
WB praises HEDP's progress as project nears completion19 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market19 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon chairs meeting to resolve steel industry concerns20 hours ago