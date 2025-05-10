Humiliating defeat awaits Modi: ICCI

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has strongly condemned India’s failed act of aggression, stating that both the Indian military and civil leadership have been forced to lick the dust as Prime Minister Modi’s ill-conceived move against Pakistan backfired on all fronts.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry hailed the Pakistan Armed Forces for their precise and powerful response.

“Our brave defenders of the motherland struck multiple high-value targets inside India, inflicting significant damage and sending a clear message that Pakistan will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty,” they added.

The ICCI leadership affirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully vigilant and prepared, warning that any Indian counterattack will result in the targeting of India’s economic assets. “India is cautioned in the strongest terms that any further provocation will face severe consequences,” they emphasized.

Urging India to avoid dragging the region into catastrophic conflict, the ICCI leaders reiterated that the entire Pakistani nation, including its resilient business community, stands united behind the armed forces. “We are ready to offer any sacrifice for the defense of our beloved country,” they concluded.