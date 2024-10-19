Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of 10 grams of gold also rises by Rs772, and now stands at Rs241,598

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct19th,2024) The price of gold in Pakistan on Saturday reached an all-time high, with a major increase observed across the country.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) said that the price of gold per tola surged by Rs900, and settled at Rs281,800.

Besides it, the price of 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs772, and now stood at Rs241,598.

The surge in local gold prices comes in tandem with a rise in the international market. As per the APGJA, gold prices in the global market increased by 9 dollars, and reached 2,721 Dollars per ounce.