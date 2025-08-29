Gold prices up by Rs.1,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,200 and was traded at Rs.363,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs362,600 the previous day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs. 943 to Rs.311,814 from Rs.

310,871 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs.864 to Rs285,839 from Rs 284,975.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.4,121 and Rs 3,533 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $3,411 from $3,399 whereas the rates of silver in international market remained constant at $38.88, the Association reported.