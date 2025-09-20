IP Rights Enforcement Complaint Management System Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan has officially launched the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Complaint Management System for the benefit of the business and creative community.
Chairman IPO Pakistan, Ambassador (Retd) Farrukh Amal along with Director General Noman Aslam inaugurated the innovative digital system here at the IPO Regional Office established at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.
Talking to the media on the occasion, the Chairman IPO said that the online complaint management system will save time, energy and resources of the complainants and also facilitate them to track and trace their complaints easily. He said that this system will play an effective role in solving problems like piracy and counterfeiting and will also strengthen the confidence of investors along with empowering small and medium enterprises.
According to him, this initiative is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of digitalization of the economy and ease of doing business.
Director General IPO Noman Aslam said that IPO Pakistan is committed to the protection, registration and enforcement of intellectual property rights of the creative community so that the business community can reap real economic benefits from their hard work. He added that under the new system, complaints will be filed online from across the country, which will eliminate unnecessary rounds of offices, significantly reduce processing time and complainants will get timely information about their applications. He said that through this digital platform, applicants will be provided with a secure online account, a Calendar of important dates and continuous updates on the progress of complaints, which is a more efficient, cost-effective and time-saving system.
