Open Menu

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price In Pakistan

Arslan Farid Published July 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 July 2023 is 208,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 178,500. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 11 July 2023 is 208,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 178,500.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 190,835 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 163,624.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 208,200 Rs 190,835
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 178,500 Rs 163,624
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,850 Rs 16,362

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange July Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

13 minutes ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

9 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

9 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

10 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

10 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

10 hours ago
PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

10 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

10 hours ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

10 hours ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

10 hours ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business