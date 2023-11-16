Open Menu

Gold Rates Dip By Rs500 To Rs 214,300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Gold rates dip by Rs500 to Rs 214,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs 214,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs 214,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 428 to Rs 183,728 from Rs 184,156 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 168,417 from Rs 168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 to Rs.2,550 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs25.72 to 2,186.21.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $1986 from $1,988, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

14 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

14 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

14 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

14 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

14 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

14 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

14 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business