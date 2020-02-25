Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 25 Feb 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81576.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.20

HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)

Gold 24K Rs. 81105.00

Gold 22K Rs. 74345.

00

Silver Rs. 878.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80670.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 73760.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 815.00

LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81618.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 74817.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 71401.00