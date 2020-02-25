Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 25 Feb 2020
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81576.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 900.20
HYDERABAD: (Per 10 gram)
Gold 24K Rs. 81105.00
Gold 22K Rs. 74345.
00
Silver Rs. 878.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 80670.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 73760.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 891.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 815.00
LAHORE: (Per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 81618.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 74817.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 71401.00