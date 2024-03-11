Governor Greets Kyrgyz Honorary Consul
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Monday felicitated prominent
businessman Meher Kashif Younis on his appointment as the honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore, including the territory of Punjab province.
He termed it as a recognition of remarkable achievements of Meher Kashif and his dedication to foster international trade relations. He also appreciated his commitment to serving as a bridge between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
The governor emphasized the significance of such appointments in enhancing Pakistan's global outreach and promoting economic growth through collaboration with other countries.
He hoped, as an honorary Consul, Meher Kashif Younis would play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties, promoting trade, and facilitating cultural exchanges between the two countries, besides exchange of higher education delegations.
Meher's appointment signifies a testament to his expertise, leadership, and contribution to the business community, reflecting positively on Pakistan's diplomatic endeavors, he remarked.
The governor wished him success in further enhancing the relationship between two countries for mutual prosperity and development, and also to live up to the aspirations of the business community of either sides.
