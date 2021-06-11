UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Govt. earmarks Rs3,558.200 mln for 17 Aviation sector projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government on Friday earmarked funds amounting to Rs Rs3,558.200 million for advancement of 17 ongoing Aviation sector schemes in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22).

As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs11.077 million has been allocated for construction of double story Ladies Hostel/Barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Rs37.581 million for construction 2X double storey Barrack with provision of third storey for Corporal to Inspectors and Assistant Director along with separate Mess and allied facilities, Recreation Hall at Quetta Airport, Rs20 million for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and Rs50 million for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, Ladies Rest Room MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard and OC Accommodation/Room at Skardu Airport.

Similarly, Rs39.534 million have been kept for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, Visitors Room, Ladies Rest Room, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard, and OC accommodation/Room at Chitral Airport, Rs21.

285 million for construction of double storey Barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs6.213 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat Offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to ASF HQs Karachi, Rs500 million for construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad International Airport, Rs57.719 million for construction of triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport, Rs3.952 for construction of triple storey living Barrack for ASF personnel along with Mess, Recreation Hall at Multan Airport, Rs96.108 million for developing Reverse Linkage between Mamara Research Centre (MRC), Turkey and Pakistan Meteorological Department Islamabad, Rs239.736 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs580 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs370 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, Rs1,144.995 million for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA project), Rs350 million for up-gradation of ASF academy at Karachi and Rs30 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (Feasibility & Supervision).

