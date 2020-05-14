UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Half Of Liechtenstein Firms Unhappy With Business Outlook - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

Half of Liechtenstein Firms Unhappy With Business Outlook - Poll

A half of Liechtenstein's companies have been hurt by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand and supply chains in the first quarter of 2020, a statistical study out Thursday has found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) A half of Liechtenstein's companies have been hurt by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand and supply chains in the first quarter of 2020, a statistical study out Thursday has found.

"Fifty percent of those polled... described the overall business situation as bad and 41 percent as satisfactory.

Meanwhile, 9 percent said they were faring well," the national statistics agency said.

The outlook for the second quarter is equally gloomy. Companies expect the business situation to worsen further by the end of June, with downward pressure on demand continuing to grow.

The small alpine nation conducted the survey in early April. Questionnaires were sent to executives of 43 industrial companies (70 percent of the sector) and 35 companies operating in the service sector (25 percent of it).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Alpine Liechtenstein April June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Estonia, Lithuania Record Fewer Than 10 New COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Start Mass Free Testing for COVID-19 Ant ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Could Cut Off The Whole Relationship' ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Chief Accuses Russia, China of Destabilizing ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Cautions Rapid Easing of COVID-19 Lockdown ..

16 minutes ago

ADAFSA warns public against spreading food rumours

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.