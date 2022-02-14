UrduPoint.com

Hammad Encourages German Company For Biofuel, RE's Pilot Projects

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Hammad encourages German company for Biofuel, RE's pilot projects

Pakistan and Germany on Monday held a thorough discussion to promote bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, especially in RE resources and clean energy technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Germany on Monday held a thorough discussion to promote bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, especially in RE resources and clean energy technologies.

A high-level German delegation, led by State Secretary Jochen Falsbarth, held an extensive meeting with the Pakistani delegation that was headed by Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, a news release said.

During the meeting here, the minister encouraged the GIZ, a German company, to undertake pilot projects based on Biofuels and Renewable Energy (RE) resources.

Both sides discussed various aspects of renewable energy resources and clean energy technologies in Pakistan, and German cooperation in the sector.

The German side thanked the Pakistani government for assisting the evacuation of German nationals from Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign military troops from there.

Hammad Azhar lauded the German support in establishing the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Control Acquisition) system in the Islamabad Electric Supply Company and Multan Electric Supply Company, and motivated the GIZ to expand it to other parts of Pakistan as well.

The minister reiterated the government's vision to reach 60 per cent of energy supply from local and sustainable resources by 2030, and implement Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy and for the promotion of Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative.

"The government is planning to launch a policy framework whereby inviting foreign and local investors for concession agreements to set up renewable resources power projects with their transmission networks to cover the unserved areas. These microgrids are potential projects where German companies can mutually benefit." Hammad Azhar hoped that continuous engagement with the German government would bring about positive change in the renewable energy sector, and increased cooperation through Pakistan-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF)The visiting delegation consisted of German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, board Manager GIZ Thorsten Schafer and Head of Division Afghanistan and Pakistan Helmut Fischer.

The Pakistani side comprised Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Secretary Power Syed Asif Haider Shah and the Chief Executive Officer of Alternate Energy Development Board.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Afghanistan German Company Germany From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Bangladesh pick fast bowler Ebadot for Afghanistan ..

Bangladesh pick fast bowler Ebadot for Afghanistan ODIs

4 minutes ago
 IFJ Backs Jordanian Journalists' Protest Over Unpa ..

IFJ Backs Jordanian Journalists' Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

4 minutes ago
 Sudanese protester killed in crackdown on anti-cou ..

Sudanese protester killed in crackdown on anti-coup rallies

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan ring changes for Bangladesh tour

Afghanistan ring changes for Bangladesh tour

4 minutes ago
 Ancient mummies of children, likely sacrificed, un ..

Ancient mummies of children, likely sacrificed, unearthed in Peru

8 minutes ago
 UK says seizes NFTs during fraud probe

UK says seizes NFTs during fraud probe

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>