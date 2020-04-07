HCSTSI chief greets Nousheen Javed on appointment of FBR chairperson

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has felicitated the appointment of Nousheen Javed as Chairperson Federal Board of Revenue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has felicitated the appointment of Nousheen Javed as Chairperson Federal board of Revenue.

Congratulating to newly appointed chairperson FBR on behalf of the business community of Hyderabad, the president HCSTSI said that she fully aware of the economic issues being faced by the country and it was hoped that under her leadership, the FBR would not only be able to bring stability in the economy, but the grievances of the businessmen would also be resolved.

The president HCSTSI also hailed the decision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for appointing senior bureaucrat as the head of FBR and assured their full cooperation to the federal government in its struggle to steer the country's economy out of current crisis.