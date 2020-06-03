Highest ever sales recorded in history of Utility Stores Corporation : MD USC

The Managing Director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Umer Lodhi on Wednesday said that USC has recorded highest ever sales in the history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Managing Director (MD) of Utility Stores Corporation (USC), Umer Lodhi on Wednesday said that USC has recorded highest ever sales in the history.

He further informed that the Corporation has acquired record sales of PKR 22 billion rupees this year despite limited working hours and curtailed supplies from manufacturers and suppliers.

He maintained that the Corporation has also covered PKR 6 billion loss.

"We are proudly announcing that Utility Stores Corporation is not taking any grant from the government of Pakistan and the USC is operationally break even", he concluded.