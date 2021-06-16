Hong Kong stocks end with losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks dropped Wednesday following another forecast-beating jump in US inflation, putting focus on the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which ends later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

70 percent, or 201.69 points to 28,436.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.07 percent, or 38.23 points, to 3,518.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange tumbled 2.32 percent, or 55.49 points, to 2,332.41.