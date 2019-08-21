Hong Kong Stocks Finish On Positive Note 21 August 2019
Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:54 PM
Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, having swung back and forth through the day, with traders turning their focus to an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell later in the week
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday, having swung back and forth through the day, with traders turning their focus to an upcoming speech by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell later in the week.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.15 percent, or 38.50 points, at 26,270.04.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.33 points to 2,880.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.10 percent, or 1.50 points, to 1,572.62.