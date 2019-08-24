ICCI calls for launch of micro credit schemes for small farmers

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was an agricultural country, but remained unable so far to introduce latest agricultural machinery & technology due to which its per acre yield of agricultural crops was far less in comparison with many other countries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was an agricultural country, but remained unable so far to introduce latest agricultural machinery & technology due to which its per acre yield of agricultural crops was far less in comparison with many other countries.Therefore, it called upon the government to launch micro credit schemes for small farmers enabling them to adopt modern agricultural techniques that would help them to achieve manifold increase in per acre yield of crops.Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that agriculture was contributing 21 percent to the country's GDP and providing employment to around 45 percent of the workforce, but Pakistan has not yet achieved the required targets of self-reliance in agricultural production, primarily due to non-adoption of modern techniques.

He stressed that government should train, support and encourage farmers to utilize modern day tools in agriculture sector to achieve food security and self-sufficiency.ICCI President said that farmers were mostly using tractors for cultivation and were losing around 40 percent of their yield in post-harvest losses due to non-adoption of modern agricultural technologies.

Therefore, he stressed that government should cooperate with themin using combine harvesters and other modern techniques, which would save their precious time and increase their per acre yield as well.