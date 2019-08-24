UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Calls For Launch Of Micro Credit Schemes For Small Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:16 PM

ICCI calls for launch of micro credit schemes for small farmers

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was an agricultural country, but remained unable so far to introduce latest agricultural machinery & technology due to which its per acre yield of agricultural crops was far less in comparison with many other countries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was an agricultural country, but remained unable so far to introduce latest agricultural machinery & technology due to which its per acre yield of agricultural crops was far less in comparison with many other countries.Therefore, it called upon the government to launch micro credit schemes for small farmers enabling them to adopt modern agricultural techniques that would help them to achieve manifold increase in per acre yield of crops.Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that agriculture was contributing 21 percent to the country's GDP and providing employment to around 45 percent of the workforce, but Pakistan has not yet achieved the required targets of self-reliance in agricultural production, primarily due to non-adoption of modern techniques.

He stressed that government should train, support and encourage farmers to utilize modern day tools in agriculture sector to achieve food security and self-sufficiency.ICCI President said that farmers were mostly using tractors for cultivation and were losing around 40 percent of their yield in post-harvest losses due to non-adoption of modern agricultural technologies.

Therefore, he stressed that government should cooperate with themin using combine harvesters and other modern techniques, which would save their precious time and increase their per acre yield as well.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Agriculture Chamber Commerce Government Industry Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

&#039;Intelligent Traffic Systems&#039; expansion ..

2 minutes ago

Bodies of couple found in Karachi

26 seconds ago

Unidentified Gunmen Attack Bus With Tourist Guides ..

4 minutes ago

4 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalaba ..

4 minutes ago

6 power pilferage caught in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Two-day Sarfaranga cold desert jeep rally begins i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.