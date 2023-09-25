Open Menu

ICCI For Focusing On Development Of Markets

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 05:59 PM

ICCI for focusing on development of markets

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) called upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to focus on better development of markets so that would facilitate the growth of trade activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2023) :Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) called upon the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to focus on better development of markets so that would facilitate the growth of trade activities.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by ICCI in honor of the newly elected Office Bearers of Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that G-11 Markaz is one of the important commercial centers of the Federal capital.

He said that ICCI is working actively with CDA to develop all markets on modern lines and assured that ICCI would work with CDA to develop G-11 Markaz as a model market.

Naeem Akhtar Awan, President and Farrukh Khan, Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association G-11 Markaz, Islamabad said that due to the inattention of CDA and MCI, their market is deprived of the basic facilities and traders are facing many problems.

They pointed out that G-11 Markaz needs a parking facility, carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths, installation of a filtration plant , and construction of public toilets to facilitate the traders
He urged the CDA to address these issues without further delay.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI said that all markets are playing a key role in generating economic activity and emphasized to develop them on modern lines that would help boost trade activities and strengthen the local economy.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that the Office Bearers of Market Associations are playing an important role in solving the problems of the traders by sacrificing their business and family responsibilities, which is laudable.

He said that Ahsan Bakhtawari is working hard to solve the issues of traders and assured that he would also work for the welfare of the traders of G-11 Markaz.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Chamber Market Commerce Capital Development Authority Family All Industry

Recent Stories

GPSSA participates in 56th GCC Technical Committee ..

GPSSA participates in 56th GCC Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Soci ..

56 seconds ago
 One killed, one injured in road accident

One killed, one injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Health minister attends seminar, stresses research ..

Health minister attends seminar, stresses research work

2 minutes ago
 Steady recovery in progress; Rupee gains 90 paisa ..

Steady recovery in progress; Rupee gains 90 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago
 Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bn Anthropic inves ..

Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bn Anthropic investment

5 minutes ago
 NPMC Meeting: Planning Minister asks provinces to ..

NPMC Meeting: Planning Minister asks provinces to go after hoarders, profiteers

5 minutes ago
Imran Khan shifted from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail

Imran Khan shifted from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail

5 minutes ago
 PAUS elections: Prof. Gondal elected as president

PAUS elections: Prof. Gondal elected as president

7 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences obse ..

University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences observes World Pharmacist Day

7 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences stud ..

University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences student honoured

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law reorganising SDAD

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law reorganising SDAD

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches upgraded Mohammed Bin Rash ..

Dubai Chambers launches upgraded Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business