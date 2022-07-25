UrduPoint.com

ICCI Urges For Revising Minimum Tax For Small Traders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ICCI urges for revising minimum tax for small traders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday said that the new fixed tax regime introduced by the FBR for the collection of sales tax with monthly electricity bills has created concerns in the small traders as it would force them to pay minimum sales tax of Rs3,000 even though their electricity bill amount is less than Rs.1,000.

They urged the Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) to revise the minimum slab of sales tax in consultation with ICCI to save the small traders from unnecessary tax burden.   Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI said that FBR was previously collecting sales tax in monthly electricity bills at the rate of 5% and 7.5% of the amount of bill, however, vide Circular No.09 of 2022-23, the tax authority has decided to charge minimum tax on monthly electricity bills of retailers @ Rs.3, 000 for monthly bill up to Rs.

30,000, which is discriminatory and will put extra tax burden on those small traders who were consuming less units of electricity bill.

Therefore, he urged the finance minister and the FBR chairman to immediately engage ICCI into consultation to make the minimum tax proportional to the units of electricity bill so that it could be affordable for small traders.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI said the finance minister and the chairman FBR had agreed to decide the final slabs of fixed tax regime in consultation with ICCI and other trade bodies, but the tax slabs had been finalized without taking them on board.

They urged the finance minister to hold a meeting with ICCI and other trade bodies to sort out this important issue with mutual consultation so that small traders should be saved from extra financial burden .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Federal Board Of Revenue(FBR) Chamber Shakeel FBR Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

1 hour ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, â€˜Shanghai Spiritâ€™

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.