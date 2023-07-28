Incident at Kuybyshevskiy Oil Refinery in Russia Results in No Damage- Rosneft

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The incident at the Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery in Russia's Samara occurred at an old decommissioned building, there are no casualties or any damage done to the equipment, a representative of the Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said that an explosion occurred at the Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery.

"The incident on the territory of the refinery occurred in a decommissioned detached old building. As a result of the incident there were no casualties, there was no damage done to the equipment of the enterprise. The refinery is currently undergoing scheduled seasonal repairs. The work will continue according to the schedule," the representative said.

The alleged perpetrator of the incident has been detained by security services, the representative added.