Investors Being Facilitated To Promote Cement Industry: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Investors being facilitated to promote cement industry: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that investors were being provided facilities on a priority basis to promote the cement industry.

After having a meeting with Dhan Cement Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anwar-ul-Haq Shad here at the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) offices, he told the media that five line departments had been directed to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) within 90 days. He said that five companies had already been issued the NOCs.

The provincial minister said that cement was an exportable item and no hurdle would be tolerated in increasing the production capacity of the plants.

The government would provide every possible facility to the Dhan Cement for restoration of the mining lease and setting up the cement plant, he promised.

The government had also ensured that new cement plants' NOCs were issued in time as it was committed to providing facilities to the overseas investors, he added.

During the meeting, they discussed mining lease in Kattas and an NOC for installation of a coloured cement plant, which would also be used as an alternative to paint.

Anwar-ul-Haq said that the sort of cement was in great demand in the Gulf and requested the minister that mining lease be restored along with resolving the NOC issue.

More Stories From Business

