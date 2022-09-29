UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry newly elected office-bearers take oath of their portfolios

The newly elected office-bearers and executive members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry were administered oath in the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ICCI

The newly elected office-bearers and executive members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry were administered oath in the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ICCI.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari was sworn in as President, Faad Waheed as Senior Vice President and Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar as Vice President, ICCI for the year 2022-23.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers and executive members. A large number of members attended the AGM.

After taking oath, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, newly elected President ICCI said that he would make all possible efforts to resolve the key issues of the business community and facilitate them in business development.

He said that he had come with a vision to serve the business community and would try his best to meet their expectations.

He lauded the achievements of the outgoing team and said that he would try to exceed their performance.

The outgoing President Muhammad Shakeel Munir congratulated the newly elected team and hoped that they would play a more effective role in serving the cause of the business community.

He highlighted the key achievements of his tenure and hoped that his successor would strengthen ICCI further to promote the interests of business community.

Khalid Iqbal Malik also congratulated the newly elected committee members and office-holders and and was optimistic that the new team, which was a blend of new and experienced talent, would set new standards of good performance to serve the business community.

He lauded the achievements of the outgoing team and also thanked all members of ICCI for voting Group's nominated candidates into power.

The newly elected Senior Vice-President Faad Waheed, Vice President Muhammad Azhar ul Islam, outgoing Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan also spoke at the occasion.

