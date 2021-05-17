UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Govt To Lift Restrictions On Businesses After May 19

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Monday urged the government to lift all restrictions on businesses after May 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Monday urged the government to lift all restrictions on businesses after May 19.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, in a statement, said the Eid spendings in 2018 had touched the highest level of over Rs 1 trillion in Pakistan, but due to lockdowns, there was decline of 44 percent in 2020 and same was the case in 2021.

He claimed that Pakistan was estimated to have suffered an economic loss of Rs 2.5 trillion due to coronavirus restrictions in 2020, and over Rs 1 trillion in 2021. The lockdowns and restrictions have reportedly impacted the livelihoods of workers, which might rise poverty level. He urged the government to consider lifting all restrictions on businesses in the upcoming meeting of National Command and Operation Centre to save them from collapse.

The ICCI President claimed that he visited various markets of the Federal Capital before the Eid lockdown along with the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and noted that the majority of businessmen and customers were following standard operating procedures.

He said the business community in collaboration with the district administration was enforcing the SOPs to curtail further spread of the coronavirus. All the trade/retail associations of Islamabad were willing to hand over a signed petition to the government for ensuring complete compliance of Covid-19 SOPs, he added.

He also called for for allowing indoor and outdoor dining in Islamabad since restaurants all over the middle East and most of Europe were allowing indoor dining with acrylic or glass partitions between each table.

He said the restaurant associations were willing to install the same acrylic partitions in Pakistan to maintain social distancing between each table.

He urged the NCOC to consult the chambers of commerce and trade bodies before taling any decision regarding the businesses.

