KP Govt Upgrades Veterinary Dispensary Tindo Dag : Dr Amjad Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has said the rehabilitation and up-gradation of Civil Veterinary Dispensary at Tindo Dag, Swat is benefiting the people of 10 villages

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Civil Veterinary Dispensary, he said the government was taking steps for the socio-economic uplift of the residents of the far-flung rural areas and increase in their livelihood.

He said the rehabilitation and up-gradation of the Veterinary Dispensary was a longstanding demand of the livestock farmers of the Union Councils, Odigram, Tindo Dag and Maniyar.

He said an amount of Rs 4.2 million was being spent on the Veterinary Dispensary. The building of the dispensary consists of three rooms, laboratory, cattle shed and boundary wall.

