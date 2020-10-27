KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 23/10/20
OP-II Chang Hang Guang Rong L. Naptha Alpine 21/10/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1/2 Gion Trader L. Ethanol East Wind 22/10/20
2/3 Stolt Spruce L. Ethanol East Wind 22/10/20
4/5 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 16/10/20
10/11 Gulf Trader D. Wheat North Star 15/10/20
11/12 Indigo Garland D. Wheat Paramount-Sh 17/10/20
13/14 Qing Ping Shan L. Clinkers OC-Services 17/10/20
14/15 Global Legend D. Dap WMA Shipcare 23/10/20
16/17 Chamchuri Naree D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 18/10/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Cacant...
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-3 Cosco Asia D. L. Cnt. Cosco 22/10/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
21 Lucky Trader D. Sugar Alpine 18/10/20
24 Da An D. Gen.Cargo Cosco 22/10/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Wan Hai-611 D.
L. Cnt. Riazeda 21/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Ulanga Golden 27/10/20 Not Sched 706 Cnt. 450 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Marmoratai Project-Sh 28/10/20 Not Sched Nil 72 G.C
CLINKER:
Ionic Storm OC-Services 27/10/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000
Grace Sirius Logistics 02/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,250
OIL TANKER:
Green Belt Universal 27/10/20 Not Sched 4,300 Chemical Nil
SUGAR:
Ince Evreye Noble-Sh 27/10/20 NOt Sched 25,000 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Gdynia Trader Container Ships Rehmat-SH -- 26/10/20 16:24 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1
Pacific Sarah Oil Tanker GAC -- 15/10/20 21:30 2
Al Adailiah Oil Tanker Alpine -- 26/10/20 01:00 -
Summit Africa Oil Tanker Alpine -- 26/10/20 22:18 -
Karachi Oil Tanker PNSC OP-I 26/10/20 22:18 -
Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC -- 27/10/20 07:00 -
LEGEND
1 Shifted from Berth No. 2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No. OP-II to O/A