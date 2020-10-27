KPT shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Tuesday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Quetta D. Crude Oil PNSC 23/10/20

OP-II Chang Hang Guang Rong L. Naptha Alpine 21/10/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1/2 Gion Trader L. Ethanol East Wind 22/10/20

2/3 Stolt Spruce L. Ethanol East Wind 22/10/20

4/5 Athina D. Wheat East Wind 16/10/20

10/11 Gulf Trader D. Wheat North Star 15/10/20

11/12 Indigo Garland D. Wheat Paramount-Sh 17/10/20

13/14 Qing Ping Shan L. Clinkers OC-Services 17/10/20

14/15 Global Legend D. Dap WMA Shipcare 23/10/20

16/17 Chamchuri Naree D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 18/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Cacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-3 Cosco Asia D. L. Cnt. Cosco 22/10/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 Lucky Trader D. Sugar Alpine 18/10/20

24 Da An D. Gen.Cargo Cosco 22/10/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Wan Hai-611 D.

L. Cnt. Riazeda 21/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Ulanga Golden 27/10/20 Not Sched 706 Cnt. 450 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Marmoratai Project-Sh 28/10/20 Not Sched Nil 72 G.C

CLINKER:

Ionic Storm OC-Services 27/10/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

Grace Sirius Logistics 02/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,250

OIL TANKER:

Green Belt Universal 27/10/20 Not Sched 4,300 Chemical Nil

SUGAR:

Ince Evreye Noble-Sh 27/10/20 NOt Sched 25,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Gdynia Trader Container Ships Rehmat-SH -- 26/10/20 16:24 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Pacific Sarah Oil Tanker GAC -- 15/10/20 21:30 2

Al Adailiah Oil Tanker Alpine -- 26/10/20 01:00 -

Summit Africa Oil Tanker Alpine -- 26/10/20 22:18 -

Karachi Oil Tanker PNSC OP-I 26/10/20 22:18 -

Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC -- 27/10/20 07:00 -

LEGEND

1 Shifted from Berth No. 2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No. OP-II to O/A