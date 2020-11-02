UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Al Adailiah D. Mogas Alpine 31/10/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Tiger Perseverance L. Ethanol East Wind 31/10/20

2 Nordocean D. Chemical Alpine 01/11/20

4 Global Legend D. Dap WMA Shipcare 29/10/20

5 Honey Badger D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat North Star 02/11/20

11/12 Minoan Grace D. Sugar NOrth Star 30/10/20

13/14 Ionic Storm L. Clinkers OC=Services 30/10/20

14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20

16/17 Senanur Cebi D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 30/10/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Sapt-3 Baltic Bridge D. L. Cnt. Cma Cgm Pak. 01/11/20

Sapt-4 Msc Marianna D. L. Cnt. Msc Pak 01/11/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.

C.T):

26//27 Cosco Totterdam D. L. Cnt. Cosco 01/11/20

28/29 Cosco Aden D. L. Cnt. Cosco 01/11/20

29/30 Diyala D. L, Cnt. X-Press Feeder 01/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Thorsky Universal 02/11/20 Not Sched 250 Cnt. 250 Cnt.

CEMENT:

Mohar Sirius Logistics 04/11/20 Not Sched Nil 21,250

CLINKER:

Grace Sirius Logistics 02/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,250

SUGAR:

Ince Evreye Noble-Sh 02/11/20 Not Sched 25,000 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Unison Jasper Fertilizer Crystal Sea -- 01/11/20 23:50 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1

Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC -- 27/10/20 07:00 -

Arichant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 30/10/20 14:18 -

Kourous Oil Tanker Trans Maritime-- 01/11/20 22:54 -

Indigo Garland Wheat Paramount-Sh -- 28/10/20 21:30 2

LEGEND

1 Shifted from Berth No. 2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No. 5 To O/A

