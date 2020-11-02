KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Al Adailiah D. Mogas Alpine 31/10/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Tiger Perseverance L. Ethanol East Wind 31/10/20
2 Nordocean D. Chemical Alpine 01/11/20
4 Global Legend D. Dap WMA Shipcare 29/10/20
5 Honey Badger D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20
10/11 Diamond Gate D. Wheat North Star 02/11/20
11/12 Minoan Grace D. Sugar NOrth Star 30/10/20
13/14 Ionic Storm L. Clinkers OC=Services 30/10/20
14/15 Kedros D. Wheat East Wind 29/10/20
16/17 Senanur Cebi D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 30/10/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Sapt-3 Baltic Bridge D. L. Cnt. Cma Cgm Pak. 01/11/20
Sapt-4 Msc Marianna D. L. Cnt. Msc Pak 01/11/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE (K.I.
C.T):
26//27 Cosco Totterdam D. L. Cnt. Cosco 01/11/20
28/29 Cosco Aden D. L. Cnt. Cosco 01/11/20
29/30 Diyala D. L, Cnt. X-Press Feeder 01/11/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Thorsky Universal 02/11/20 Not Sched 250 Cnt. 250 Cnt.
CEMENT:
Mohar Sirius Logistics 04/11/20 Not Sched Nil 21,250
CLINKER:
Grace Sirius Logistics 02/11/20 Not Sched Nil 34,250
SUGAR:
Ince Evreye Noble-Sh 02/11/20 Not Sched 25,000 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Unison Jasper Fertilizer Crystal Sea -- 01/11/20 23:50 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 1
Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC -- 27/10/20 07:00 -
Arichant Oil Tanker Alpine -- 30/10/20 14:18 -
Kourous Oil Tanker Trans Maritime-- 01/11/20 22:54 -
Indigo Garland Wheat Paramount-Sh -- 28/10/20 21:30 2
LEGEND
1 Shifted from Berth No. 2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No. 5 To O/A