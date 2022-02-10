KPT shipping movements report

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

EVA Bergen Tanker

MSC MalinContainer Ship

AL ShaffiahTanker

EVER UrsulaContainer Ship

M.T LahoreTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Kota Padang

UAFL Dubai

Jal Laxmi

Celsius Naples

Northern Dexterity

Encore

Johnny Traveller

Hansa Roternburg

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

EVA Bergeb10-02-2022

Diyala10-02-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Caribbean 110-02-2022L/3500 Ethanol

Rebecca Schulte10-02-2022D/3000 Base Oil

Stolt Alm10-02-2022L/17500 Ethanol

Bay Spirit10-02-2022L/2000 Ethanol

COSCO Roterdam10-02-2022D/L Container

DS Cougar11-02-2022L/5000 Ethanol

CUL Huizhou11-02-2022D/L Container

Eridanus Leader 11-02-2022D/38 Package

Thorswind11-02-2022D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last48 hours closed at 106,863 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 71,340 Metric Tons of export cargo and 35,523 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 14,847 39,354 54,201

Bulk Cargo 2,143 126 2,269

Barite Lumps ----- 9,000 9,000

Cement ----- 2,220 2,220

Mill Scale ----- 8,212 8,212

Rice ----- 628 628

Yellow Soya Bean 3,753 ------ 3,753

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,780 11,800 26,580

