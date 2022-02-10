KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 04:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
EVA Bergen Tanker
MSC MalinContainer Ship
AL ShaffiahTanker
EVER UrsulaContainer Ship
M.T LahoreTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Kota Padang
UAFL Dubai
Jal Laxmi
Celsius Naples
Northern Dexterity
Encore
Johnny Traveller
Hansa Roternburg
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
EVA Bergeb10-02-2022
Diyala10-02-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Caribbean 110-02-2022L/3500 Ethanol
Rebecca Schulte10-02-2022D/3000 Base Oil
Stolt Alm10-02-2022L/17500 Ethanol
Bay Spirit10-02-2022L/2000 Ethanol
COSCO Roterdam10-02-2022D/L Container
DS Cougar11-02-2022L/5000 Ethanol
CUL Huizhou11-02-2022D/L Container
Eridanus Leader 11-02-2022D/38 Package
Thorswind11-02-2022D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last48 hours closed at 106,863 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 71,340 Metric Tons of export cargo and 35,523 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 14,847 39,354 54,201
Bulk Cargo 2,143 126 2,269
Barite Lumps ----- 9,000 9,000
Cement ----- 2,220 2,220
Mill Scale ----- 8,212 8,212
Rice ----- 628 628
Yellow Soya Bean 3,753 ------ 3,753
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 14,780 11,800 26,580