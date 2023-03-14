KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Tosca Container Ship
VS Remlin Tanker
Georgia M Tanker
CAPE Fulmar Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Greenwich Park
Tema Express
Cosco Vietnam
M.T Quetta
PRO Triumph
Ocean Grand
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Bolan 14-03-2023
CMA CGM Tosca 14-03-2023
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
AL Soor II 14-03-2023 D/52113 Jet Oil
M.T Shalamar 14-03-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil
Hyundai Bangkok 14-03-2023 D/L Container
Cosco Antwerp 14-03-2023 D/L Container
YM Express 14-03-2023 D/L Container
X-Press Antares 15-03-2023 D/L Container
Kyoto Express 15-03-2023 D/L Container
TSS Shams 15-03-2023 D/L Container
Akadimos 15-03-2023 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 130,937 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,329 Metric Tons of export cargo and 58,608 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 17,511 19,991 37,502
Canola 3,937 ----- 3,937
Cement ------ 6,803 3,803
Chickpeas 3,055 ------ 3,055
Clinkers ------ 25,100 25,100
Flours 2,096 ------ 2,096
Rock Phosphate 6,240 ------ 6,240
Talc Powder ------ 13,835 13,835
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 25,769 6,600 32,369