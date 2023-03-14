KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Tosca Container Ship

VS Remlin Tanker

Georgia M Tanker

CAPE Fulmar Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Greenwich Park

Tema Express

Cosco Vietnam

M.T Quetta

PRO Triumph

Ocean Grand

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Bolan 14-03-2023

CMA CGM Tosca 14-03-2023

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

AL Soor II 14-03-2023 D/52113 Jet Oil

M.T Shalamar 14-03-2023 D/74000 Crude Oil

Hyundai Bangkok 14-03-2023 D/L Container

Cosco Antwerp 14-03-2023 D/L Container

YM Express 14-03-2023 D/L Container

X-Press Antares 15-03-2023 D/L Container

Kyoto Express 15-03-2023 D/L Container

TSS Shams 15-03-2023 D/L Container

Akadimos 15-03-2023 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 130,937 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,329 Metric Tons of export cargo and 58,608 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 17,511 19,991 37,502

Canola 3,937 ----- 3,937

Cement ------ 6,803 3,803

Chickpeas 3,055 ------ 3,055

Clinkers ------ 25,100 25,100

Flours 2,096 ------ 2,096

Rock Phosphate 6,240 ------ 6,240

Talc Powder ------ 13,835 13,835

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 25,769 6,600 32,369