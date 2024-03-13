KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Quan ZhouContainer Ship
Pu Lan HaiGeneral Cargo
X-Press OdysseyContainer Ship
Spil KartiniContainer Ship
Sukhor Alkhaleej IIWheat
Bow CheetahTanker
Mindoro StarTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Ince Ege
Express Argentina
M.T.Lahore
Marmotas
Navios Bhamas
Morning
Seaspan Oceania
EXPECTED SAILING: date
CMA CGM Nabucco 13-03-2024
X-press Pisces 13-03-2024
Chemtrans Ionian 13-03-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Blue Phoenix 13-03-2024 L/4000 Ethanol
Bow Cedar 13-03-2024 D/3000 Chemical
MSC Spring III 13-03-2024 D/L Container
Kota Loceng 14-03-2024 D/L Container
Olympia 14-03-2024 D/L Container
San Francisco Bridge 14-03-2024 D/L Container
KMTC Dehli 14-03-2024 D/L Container
Contship UNO 14-03-2024 D/L Container
Manta Asli 14-03-2024 L/53790 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,125 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,920 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,205 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 22,804 42,249 65,053
General Cargo 11,643----- 11,643
Lentils 1,898 ------ 1,898
Talc Powder ----- 4,621 4,621
Wheat 25,199 ------ 25,199
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 19,661 50 19,711
APP/as
