KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Quan ZhouContainer Ship

Pu Lan HaiGeneral Cargo

X-Press OdysseyContainer Ship

Spil KartiniContainer Ship

Sukhor Alkhaleej IIWheat

Bow CheetahTanker

Mindoro StarTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Ince Ege

Express Argentina

M.T.Lahore

Marmotas

Navios Bhamas

Morning

Seaspan Oceania

EXPECTED SAILING: date

CMA CGM Nabucco 13-03-2024

X-press Pisces 13-03-2024

Chemtrans Ionian 13-03-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Blue Phoenix 13-03-2024 L/4000 Ethanol

Bow Cedar 13-03-2024 D/3000 Chemical

MSC Spring III 13-03-2024 D/L Container

Kota Loceng 14-03-2024 D/L Container

Olympia 14-03-2024 D/L Container

San Francisco Bridge 14-03-2024 D/L Container

KMTC Dehli 14-03-2024 D/L Container

Contship UNO 14-03-2024 D/L Container

Manta Asli 14-03-2024 L/53790 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 128,125 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 46,920 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,205 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 22,804 42,249 65,053

General Cargo 11,643----- 11,643

Lentils 1,898 ------ 1,898

Talc Powder ----- 4,621 4,621

Wheat 25,199 ------ 25,199

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 19,661 50 19,711

